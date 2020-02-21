-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulmatrix.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,191. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

