$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.63. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NS. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,970,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,361,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.64%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

