$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.