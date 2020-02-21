$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.