-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

PTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $49,325.66. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 372,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,629 shares of company stock worth $312,828. 8.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Polarityte by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,856. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.