1,350 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 468,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

