17,170 Shares in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $168.67. 2,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.74. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $192.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

