$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.54 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIB. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. CGI has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.