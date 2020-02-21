20,330 Shares in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Talos Energy by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Talos Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Talos Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Talos Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.