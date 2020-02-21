21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 97,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 454,025 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $14.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

