$267.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post $267.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the highest is $272.40 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $249.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,449. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

