3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Cut by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122,949 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.74. 2,465,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

