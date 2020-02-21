$4.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $21.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after buying an additional 761,711 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

