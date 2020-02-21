$4.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after acquiring an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after acquiring an additional 443,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,393,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 529,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,223. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

