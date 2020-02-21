595 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

