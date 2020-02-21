6,166 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Bought by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,066 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,667,000 after purchasing an additional 259,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

