7,790 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

