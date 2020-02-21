Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the healthcare product maker on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. 261,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,271. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

