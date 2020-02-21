AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 761,248 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $56,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,435. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

