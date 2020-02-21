Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Earnings Results

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,971,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,801. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.92. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

