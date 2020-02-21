Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

AGRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

AGRX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.