Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 123,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 220,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 135,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $84.34 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

