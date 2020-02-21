Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

NYSE A traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,826. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.63.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.