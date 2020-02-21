Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.63.

A stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. 39,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

