Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.