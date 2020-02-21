Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.43

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 1498394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 585,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 207,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

