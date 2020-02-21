Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Align Technology worth $94,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

ALGN stock opened at $272.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,885. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.