Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of ALLK opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. Allakos has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $3,118,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

