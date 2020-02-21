Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,482. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.