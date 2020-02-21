Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.40. 83,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.