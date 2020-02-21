Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

MO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 2,902,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,226,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after acquiring an additional 187,202 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.