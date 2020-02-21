Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,182,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,026,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after buying an additional 2,046,972 shares during the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.