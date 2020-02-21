Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after buying an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after buying an additional 696,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

