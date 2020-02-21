American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 16,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

