American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 16,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,639. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

