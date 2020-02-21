Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Amerisafe has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Amerisafe has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerisafe to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.45. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amerisafe to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

