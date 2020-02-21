Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.02-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $850M – 1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.02-$1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $122.71. 1,677,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

