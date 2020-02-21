Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

VRNT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 15,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 226,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

