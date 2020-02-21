Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $106.40. 2,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,158. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

