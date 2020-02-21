Analysts Set Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $26.20

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

