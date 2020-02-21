Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT at $21.50

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, EVP Suneel Gupta purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTGX opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $239.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

