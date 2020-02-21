Analysts Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) PT at GBX 460.75

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 460.75 ($6.06).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

LON PFG traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 466.10 ($6.13). The company had a trading volume of 249,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 459.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.20. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.