Analyzing Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) & Lakeland Bancorp (NYSE:LBAI)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 38.69% 17.63% 1.99% Lakeland Bancorp 24.95% 10.16% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.29 billion 4.63 $499.17 million $4.84 12.01 Lakeland Bancorp $283.28 million 2.98 $70.67 million $1.43 11.70

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $57.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Lakeland Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 38 branch locations and 11 loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 54 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

