Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

