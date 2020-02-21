Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $320.30 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,415.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average of $258.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

