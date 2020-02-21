APR Coin (APR) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $69,384.00 and $70.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018225 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00302649 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004624 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,359,036 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.