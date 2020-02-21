AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.93 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

Shares of ATR traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $126.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

