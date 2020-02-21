ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,133.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Societe Generale downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MT opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

