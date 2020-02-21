Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ardagh Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.48-1.64 EPS.

Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 34,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $390.97 million, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.