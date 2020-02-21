Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.69. 17,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,425. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

