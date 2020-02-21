argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.72% of argenx worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in argenx by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in argenx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Shares of ARGX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average of $139.29. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.30. argenx SE – has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

